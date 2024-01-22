South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Plummeting

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the South Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹30.94 and closed at ₹30.78. The highest price reached during the day was ₹31.15, while the lowest price was ₹30.21. The market capitalization of the bank is currently at ₹6433.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.93, and the 52-week low is ₹13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,532,206 shares on the BSE.
The South Indian Bank stock reached a low price of ₹30.21 and a high price of ₹31.15 on the current day.
The current data for South Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹30.74, with a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.04, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.04 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Karnataka Bank
|281.95
|7.65
|2.79
|282.0
|124.1
|8806.5
|Ujjivan Financial Services
|594.0
|-2.95
|-0.49
|614.7
|233.2
|7227.68
|South Indian Bank
|30.74
|-0.04
|-0.13
|31.93
|13.79
|6433.09
|CSB Bank
|394.0
|16.35
|4.33
|421.95
|218.0
|6835.34
|DCB Bank
|148.15
|0.35
|0.24
|163.4
|96.7
|4614.9
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.05%
|3 Months
|7.9%
|6 Months
|49.27%
|YTD
|15.17%
|1 Year
|68.49%
On the last day of trading, the South Indian Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange recorded a trading volume of 6,532,206 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹30.78.
