South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : The South Indian Bank opened at ₹30.94 and closed at ₹30.78. The stock had a high of ₹31.15 and a low of ₹30.21. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹6433.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.93 and the 52-week low is ₹13.79. The BSE volume for the stock was 6532206 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST
