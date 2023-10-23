South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock plummets on the market

South Indian Bank saw a slight decrease in its stock price, opening at ₹26.43 and closing at ₹26.21. The stock reached a high of ₹26.89 and a low of ₹25.8. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹5447.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.59, while the 52-week low is ₹9.6. The stock saw a volume of 8,974,620 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

South Indian Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ujjivan Financial Services 546.55 -18.25 -3.23 604.7 229.9 6650.32 CSB Bank 346.15 -11.6 -3.24 374.0 215.05 6005.21 South Indian Bank 25.18 -0.85 -3.27 27.59 9.6 5269.52 DCB Bank 117.2 -2.05 -1.72 141.2 95.55 3650.8 Fino Payments Bank 301.85 -5.6 -1.82 379.0 182.55 2511.82

South Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.76% 3 Months 28.7% 6 Months 69.93% YTD 38.3% 1 Year 147.62%

South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank closed at ₹26.21 on last trading day On the last day of trading for South Indian Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,974,620. The closing price for the shares was ₹26.21.