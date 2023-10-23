South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock plummets on the market

South Indian Bank saw a slight decrease in its stock price, opening at ₹26.43 and closing at ₹26.21. The stock reached a high of ₹26.89 and a low of ₹25.8. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹5447.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.59, while the 52-week low is ₹9.6. The stock saw a volume of 8,974,620 shares on the BSE.
South Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The South Indian Bank stock reached a low price of ₹24.8 and a high price of ₹26.23 on the current day.
South Indian Bank share price update :South Indian Bank trading at ₹24.95, down -4.15% from yesterday's ₹26.03
The current data for South Indian Bank stock shows that the price is ₹24.95, which represents a percent change of -4.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.15%. The net change is -1.08, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹1.08 in value. Overall, this data suggests that the South Indian Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.
South Indian Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ujjivan Financial Services
|546.55
|-18.25
|-3.23
|604.7
|229.9
|6650.32
|CSB Bank
|346.15
|-11.6
|-3.24
|374.0
|215.05
|6005.21
|South Indian Bank
|25.18
|-0.85
|-3.27
|27.59
|9.6
|5269.52
|DCB Bank
|117.2
|-2.05
|-1.72
|141.2
|95.55
|3650.8
|Fino Payments Bank
|301.85
|-5.6
|-1.82
|379.0
|182.55
|2511.82
South Indian Bank share price Today :South Indian Bank trading at ₹25.19, down -3.23% from yesterday's ₹26.03
The current data of South Indian Bank stock shows that the price is ₹25.19 with a percent change of -3.23% and a net change of -0.84. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
South Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The South Indian Bank stock reached a low price of ₹24.85 and a high price of ₹26.23.
South Indian Bank Live Updates
South Indian Bank share price update :South Indian Bank trading at ₹25.54, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹26.03
The current data of South Indian Bank stock shows that the price is ₹25.54. There has been a percent change of -1.88, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.49, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in its value.
South Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.76%
|3 Months
|28.7%
|6 Months
|69.93%
|YTD
|38.3%
|1 Year
|147.62%
South Indian Bank share price Today :South Indian Bank trading at ₹25.76, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹26.03
The current data of South Indian Bank stock shows that its price is ₹25.76 with a percent change of -1.04. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.04% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.27, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹0.27.
South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank closed at ₹26.21 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for South Indian Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,974,620. The closing price for the shares was ₹26.21.
