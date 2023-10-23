comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock plummets on the market
LIVE UPDATES

South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock plummets on the market

6 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST
Livemint

South Indian Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.15 %. The stock closed at 26.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.95 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian BankPremium
South Indian Bank

South Indian Bank saw a slight decrease in its stock price, opening at 26.43 and closing at 26.21. The stock reached a high of 26.89 and a low of 25.8. The market capitalization of the bank stands at 5447.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 27.59, while the 52-week low is 9.6. The stock saw a volume of 8,974,620 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:31:29 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The South Indian Bank stock reached a low price of 24.8 and a high price of 26.23 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:21:57 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price update :South Indian Bank trading at ₹24.95, down -4.15% from yesterday's ₹26.03

The current data for South Indian Bank stock shows that the price is 24.95, which represents a percent change of -4.15. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.15%. The net change is -1.08, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.08 in value. Overall, this data suggests that the South Indian Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:36:33 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ujjivan Financial Services546.55-18.25-3.23604.7229.96650.32
CSB Bank346.15-11.6-3.24374.0215.056005.21
South Indian Bank25.18-0.85-3.2727.599.65269.52
DCB Bank117.2-2.05-1.72141.295.553650.8
Fino Payments Bank301.85-5.6-1.82379.0182.552511.82
23 Oct 2023, 10:30:18 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price Today :South Indian Bank trading at ₹25.19, down -3.23% from yesterday's ₹26.03

The current data of South Indian Bank stock shows that the price is 25.19 with a percent change of -3.23% and a net change of -0.84. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:20:46 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The South Indian Bank stock reached a low price of 24.85 and a high price of 26.23.

23 Oct 2023, 10:05:40 AM IST

South Indian Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:54:12 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price update :South Indian Bank trading at ₹25.54, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹26.03

The current data of South Indian Bank stock shows that the price is 25.54. There has been a percent change of -1.88, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.49, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in its value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:39:55 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.76%
3 Months28.7%
6 Months69.93%
YTD38.3%
1 Year147.62%
23 Oct 2023, 09:23:57 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price Today :South Indian Bank trading at ₹25.76, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹26.03

The current data of South Indian Bank stock shows that its price is 25.76 with a percent change of -1.04. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.04% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.27, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.27.

23 Oct 2023, 08:04:51 AM IST

South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank closed at ₹26.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for South Indian Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 8,974,620. The closing price for the shares was 26.21.

