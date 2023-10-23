South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock plummets on the market

South Indian Bank saw a slight decrease in its stock price, opening at ₹26.43 and closing at ₹26.21. The stock reached a high of ₹26.89 and a low of ₹25.8. The market capitalization of the bank stands at ₹5447.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹27.59, while the 52-week low is ₹9.6. The stock saw a volume of 8,974,620 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.