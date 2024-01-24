Hello User
South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 30.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.79 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Stock Price Today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : The South Indian Bank's stock opened at 31.25 and closed at 30.74 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 32.24, while the low was 30.47. The market capitalization of the bank is 6,443.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.93, and the 52-week low is 13.79. The BSE volume for the day was 12,835,218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank closed at ₹30.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, South Indian Bank had a volume of 12,835,218 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 30.74.

