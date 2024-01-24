South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : The South Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹31.25 and closed at ₹30.74 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹32.24, while the low was ₹30.47. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹6,443.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.93, and the 52-week low is ₹13.79. The BSE volume for the day was 12,835,218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.