South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Shares Plummet

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the South Indian Bank opened at ₹31 and closed at ₹30.79. The stock had a high of ₹35.22 and a low of ₹30.8. The market cap of the bank is ₹7280.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.93 and the 52-week low is ₹13.79. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,757,671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.