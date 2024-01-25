Hello User
South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Shares Plummet

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 34.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Stock Price Today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the South Indian Bank opened at 31 and closed at 30.79. The stock had a high of 35.22 and a low of 30.8. The market cap of the bank is 7280.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 31.93 and the 52-week low is 13.79. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,757,671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Today :South Indian Bank trading at ₹34, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹34.79

The current data for South Indian Bank stock shows that the price is 34, with a percent change of -2.27 and a net change of -0.79. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.27% and the value has decreased by 0.79.

25 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank closed at ₹30.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, South Indian Bank on the BSE recorded a volume of 32,757,671 shares. The closing price of the stock was 30.79.

