South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock plummets in trading today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : The South Indian Bank stock opened at ₹34.82 and closed at ₹34.79 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹34.93, while the lowest was ₹33.22. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7073.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.93, and the 52-week low is ₹13.79. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,310,246 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of South Indian Bank stock shows that the price is ₹33.8 with a percent change of -2.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.85%. The net change is -0.99, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.99 units.
On the last day, South Indian Bank had a trading volume of 15,310,246 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹34.79.
