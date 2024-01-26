South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock plummets in trading today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : The South Indian Bank stock opened at ₹34.82 and closed at ₹34.79 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹34.93, while the lowest was ₹33.22. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7073.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹31.93, and the 52-week low is ₹13.79. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,310,246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.