South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 34.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.8 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Stock Price Today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the South Indian Bank opened at 34.82 and closed at 34.79. The stock reached a high of 34.93 and a low of 33.22. The market capitalization of the bank is 7073.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 35.22 and the 52-week low is 13.79. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,310,246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST South Indian Bank share price update :South Indian Bank closed at ₹34.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for South Indian Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,310,246. The closing price for the stock was 34.79.

