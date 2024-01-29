South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, the South Indian Bank opened at ₹34.82 and closed at ₹34.79. The stock reached a high of ₹34.93 and a low of ₹33.22. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7073.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹35.22 and the 52-week low is ₹13.79. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,310,246 shares.

