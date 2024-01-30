South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the South Indian Bank opened at ₹34 and closed at ₹33.8. The stock had a high of ₹34.63 and a low of ₹33.22. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7065.09 crore. The 52-week high is ₹35.22 and the 52-week low is ₹13.79. The BSE volume for the day was 12,970,331 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The South Indian Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹33.66, while the high price is ₹34.69.
The current data for South Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹33.76. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.04, indicating a decrease of ₹0.04. Overall, the stock price for South Indian Bank has experienced a small decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.76%
|3 Months
|24.03%
|6 Months
|72.63%
|YTD
|26.4%
|1 Year
|99.7%
The current price of South Indian Bank stock is ₹33.76. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.04, suggesting a small decrease in price.
On the last day, South Indian Bank had a trading volume of 12,970,331 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹33.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!