South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:26 AM IST Trade
South Indian Bank stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 33.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 33.76 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Stock Price Today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the South Indian Bank opened at 34 and closed at 33.8. The stock had a high of 34.63 and a low of 33.22. The market capitalization of the bank is 7065.09 crore. The 52-week high is 35.22 and the 52-week low is 13.79. The BSE volume for the day was 12,970,331 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST South Indian Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The South Indian Bank stock's low price for the day is 33.66, while the high price is 34.69.

30 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST South Indian Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST South Indian Bank share price update :South Indian Bank trading at ₹33.76, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹33.8

The current data for South Indian Bank stock shows that the stock price is 33.76. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.04, indicating a decrease of 0.04. Overall, the stock price for South Indian Bank has experienced a small decline.

30 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST South Indian Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.76%
3 Months24.03%
6 Months72.63%
YTD26.4%
1 Year99.7%
30 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Today :South Indian Bank trading at ₹33.76, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹33.8

The current price of South Indian Bank stock is 33.76. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.04, suggesting a small decrease in price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST South Indian Bank share price Live :South Indian Bank closed at ₹33.8 on last trading day

On the last day, South Indian Bank had a trading volume of 12,970,331 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 33.8.

