South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, the South Indian Bank opened at ₹34 and closed at ₹33.8. The stock had a high of ₹34.63 and a low of ₹33.22. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹7065.09 crore. The 52-week high is ₹35.22 and the 52-week low is ₹13.79. The BSE volume for the day was 12,970,331 shares.

