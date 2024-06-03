South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹26.7, closed at ₹26.56, with a high of ₹27.1 and a low of ₹26.37. The market capitalization stood at ₹7050.24 crore. The 52-week high was ₹36.9 and the low was ₹15.42. The BSE volume for the day was 3,855,242 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: South Indian Bank touched a high of 27.98 & a low of 27.58 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.94
|Support 1
|27.54
|Resistance 2
|28.16
|Support 2
|27.36
|Resistance 3
|28.34
|Support 3
|27.14
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates:
SOUTH INDIAN BANK
SOUTH INDIAN BANK
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of South Indian Bank has increased by 2.82% to reach ₹27.71, in line with its peer banks like Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Karnataka Bank, CSB Bank, and DCB Bank, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 2.7% and 2.54% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|50.19
|0.49
|0.99
|62.99
|33.6
|9831.03
|Karnataka Bank
|217.85
|3.65
|1.7
|285.7
|144.5
|8218.39
|South Indian Bank
|27.71
|0.76
|2.82
|36.9
|15.42
|7248.73
|CSB Bank
|332.3
|2.7
|0.82
|421.95
|263.05
|5764.93
|DCB Bank
|129.6
|1.6
|1.25
|163.4
|110.0
|4053.95
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: South Indian Bank trading at ₹27.68, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹26.95
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of South Indian Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹27.18 & second resistance of ₹27.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹27.83. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹27.83 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of South Indian Bank has increased by 2.71% and is currently trading at ₹27.68. Over the past year, South Indian Bank shares have surged by 55.23% to reach ₹27.68. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.53%
|3 Months
|-16.81%
|6 Months
|17.59%
|YTD
|9.88%
|1 Year
|55.23%
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for South Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.18
|Support 1
|26.53
|Resistance 2
|27.42
|Support 2
|26.12
|Resistance 3
|27.83
|Support 3
|25.88
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹34.03706849, 26.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹27.56178081
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹38.58649313
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24340 k
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹26.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.1 & ₹26.37 yesterday to end at ₹26.56. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.