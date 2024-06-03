Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

9 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 26.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.68 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank's stock on the last trading day opened at 26.7, closed at 26.56, with a high of 27.1 and a low of 26.37. The market capitalization stood at 7050.24 crore. The 52-week high was 36.9 and the low was 15.42. The BSE volume for the day was 3,855,242 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:34:07 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: South Indian Bank touched a high of 27.98 & a low of 27.58 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.94Support 127.54
Resistance 228.16Support 227.36
Resistance 328.34Support 327.14
03 Jun 2024, 10:11:06 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:54:20 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of South Indian Bank has increased by 2.82% to reach 27.71, in line with its peer banks like Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Karnataka Bank, CSB Bank, and DCB Bank, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 2.7% and 2.54% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank50.190.490.9962.9933.69831.03
Karnataka Bank217.853.651.7285.7144.58218.39
South Indian Bank27.710.762.8236.915.427248.73
CSB Bank332.32.70.82421.95263.055764.93
DCB Bank129.61.61.25163.4110.04053.95
03 Jun 2024, 09:30:10 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: South Indian Bank trading at ₹27.68, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹26.95

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of South Indian Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 27.18 & second resistance of 27.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 27.83. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 27.83 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:17:10 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of South Indian Bank has increased by 2.71% and is currently trading at 27.68. Over the past year, South Indian Bank shares have surged by 55.23% to reach 27.68. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.53%
3 Months-16.81%
6 Months17.59%
YTD9.88%
1 Year55.23%
03 Jun 2024, 08:47:11 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for South Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.18Support 126.53
Resistance 227.42Support 226.12
Resistance 327.83Support 325.88
03 Jun 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 34.03706849, 26.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 27.56178081
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 38.58649313

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1110
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24340 k

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:00:40 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹26.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.1 & 26.37 yesterday to end at 26.56. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

