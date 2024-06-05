South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, South Indian Bank opened at ₹25.86 and closed at ₹25.3, with a high of ₹26.46 and a low of ₹25.27. The market capitalization stood at ₹6867.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹36.9 and the 52-week low was ₹16.26. The BSE volume for the day was 2987761 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank share price is at ₹26.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹24.1 and ₹27.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹24.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank reached a peak of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the last trading session. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 25.77 and 26.14 in the recent hour, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.46 & ₹25.27 yesterday to end at ₹25.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.