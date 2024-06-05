Hello User
South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:11 PM IST Trade
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 05 Jun 2024, by 3.28 %. The stock closed at 25.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.13 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, South Indian Bank opened at 25.86 and closed at 25.3, with a high of 26.46 and a low of 25.27. The market capitalization stood at 6867.12 crore. The 52-week high was 36.9 and the 52-week low was 16.26. The BSE volume for the day was 2987761 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 12:11 PM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank trading at ₹26.13, up 3.28% from yesterday's ₹25.3

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank share price is at 26.13 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.1 and 27.7 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.7 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jun 2024, 11:39 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank reached a peak of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the last trading session. The stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 25.77 and 26.14 in the recent hour, suggesting a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
05 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹25.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.46 & 25.27 yesterday to end at 25.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.