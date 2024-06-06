Hello User
South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 2.52 %. The stock closed at 26.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.22 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank's stock opened at 26.9 and closed at 26.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 27.29 and a low of 26.82. The market capitalization was 7120.88 crore. The 52-week high was at 36.9 and the low was at 16.26. The BSE volume for the day was 824,822 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of South Indian Bank has increased by 2.49% to reach 27.21, following the upward trend of its peers including Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Karnataka Bank, CSB Bank, and DCB Bank. In a similar fashion, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen a rise of 0.67% and 0.51% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank48.721.312.7662.9935.69543.09
Karnataka Bank218.455.12.39285.7145.958241.03
South Indian Bank27.210.662.4936.916.267117.94
CSB Bank338.656.351.91421.95263.055875.1
DCB Bank129.90.70.54163.4110.04063.33
06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹26.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.29 & 26.82 yesterday to end at 26.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

