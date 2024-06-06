South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank's stock opened at ₹26.9 and closed at ₹26.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹27.29 and a low of ₹26.82. The market capitalization was ₹7120.88 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹36.9 and the low was at ₹16.26. The BSE volume for the day was 824,822 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of South Indian Bank has increased by 2.49% to reach ₹27.21, following the upward trend of its peers including Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Karnataka Bank, CSB Bank, and DCB Bank. In a similar fashion, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen a rise of 0.67% and 0.51% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|48.72
|1.31
|2.76
|62.99
|35.6
|9543.09
|Karnataka Bank
|218.45
|5.1
|2.39
|285.7
|145.95
|8241.03
|South Indian Bank
|27.21
|0.66
|2.49
|36.9
|16.26
|7117.94
|CSB Bank
|338.65
|6.35
|1.91
|421.95
|263.05
|5875.1
|DCB Bank
|129.9
|0.7
|0.54
|163.4
|110.0
|4063.33
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.29 & ₹26.82 yesterday to end at ₹26.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.