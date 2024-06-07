Hello User
South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.4 %. The stock closed at 27.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.59 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at 27.21 on the last day of trading, with a high of 27.65 and a low of 27.01. The market capitalization stood at 7217.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 36.9 and 16.26 respectively. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,786,648 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank's stock reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 27.41 and 27.52, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:23 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹27.21 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.65 & 27.01 yesterday to end at 27.21. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

