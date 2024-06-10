Hello User
South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 27.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.56 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, South Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at 27.21. The high for the day was 27.68 and the low was 27.01. The market capitalization stood at 7209.82 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 36.9 and 16.26 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,926,127 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:46 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for South Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.88Support 127.23
Resistance 228.12Support 226.82
Resistance 328.53Support 326.58
10 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 34.03706849, 23.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 27.56178081
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 38.58649313

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1110
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21601 k

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

10 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹27.21 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.68 & 27.01 yesterday to end at 27.21. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

