South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, South Indian Bank opened at ₹27.73 and closed at ₹27.54. The high for the day was ₹27.73 and the low was ₹27.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹7128.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹36.9 and the 52-week low was ₹16.26. On the BSE, the volume traded was 237,853 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of South Indian Bank dropped by 1.05% to reach ₹27.25, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed results. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Karnataka Bank, and CSB Bank are declining, whereas DCB Bank is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.28%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|49.9
|-0.18
|-0.36
|62.99
|36.61
|9774.23
|Karnataka Bank
|217.4
|-1.55
|-0.71
|285.7
|145.95
|8201.41
|South Indian Bank
|27.25
|-0.29
|-1.05
|36.9
|16.26
|7128.4
|CSB Bank
|345.95
|-0.25
|-0.07
|421.95
|263.05
|6001.74
|DCB Bank
|133.35
|0.25
|0.19
|163.4
|110.0
|4171.25
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹34.03706849, 24.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹27.56178081
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹38.58649313
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -2.68% lower than yesterday
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of South Indian Bank traded until 10 AM is 2.68% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹27.29, a decrease of 0.91%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A price increase with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank touched a high of 27.36 & a low of 27.12 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.4
|Support 1
|27.16
|Resistance 2
|27.5
|Support 2
|27.02
|Resistance 3
|27.64
|Support 3
|26.92
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live:
SOUTH INDIAN BANK
SOUTH INDIAN BANK
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of South Indian Bank dropped by 1.13% to reach ₹27.23, while its counterparts are experiencing varying trends. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Karnataka Bank are declining, whereas CSB Bank and DCB Bank are witnessing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.04% and remain unchanged, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|49.91
|-0.17
|-0.34
|62.99
|36.61
|9776.19
|Karnataka Bank
|218.75
|-0.2
|-0.09
|285.7
|145.95
|8252.34
|South Indian Bank
|27.23
|-0.31
|-1.13
|36.9
|16.26
|7123.17
|CSB Bank
|346.35
|0.15
|0.04
|421.95
|263.05
|6008.68
|DCB Bank
|133.55
|0.45
|0.34
|163.4
|110.0
|4177.5
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹27.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.73 & ₹27.2 yesterday to end at ₹27.54. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.