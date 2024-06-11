Hello User
South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:15 AM IST
Livemint

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 27.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.25 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, South Indian Bank opened at 27.73 and closed at 27.54. The high for the day was 27.73 and the low was 27.2. The market capitalization stood at 7128.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 36.9 and the 52-week low was 16.26. On the BSE, the volume traded was 237,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:15 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of South Indian Bank dropped by 1.05% to reach 27.25, while its peer banks are experiencing mixed results. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Karnataka Bank, and CSB Bank are declining, whereas DCB Bank is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.28%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank49.9-0.18-0.3662.9936.619774.23
Karnataka Bank217.4-1.55-0.71285.7145.958201.41
South Indian Bank27.25-0.29-1.0536.916.267128.4
CSB Bank345.95-0.25-0.07421.95263.056001.74
DCB Bank133.350.250.19163.4110.04171.25
11 Jun 2024, 11:05 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 34.03706849, 24.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 27.56178081
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 38.58649313

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1110
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:51 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -2.68% lower than yesterday

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of South Indian Bank traded until 10 AM is 2.68% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 27.29, a decrease of 0.91%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A price increase with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank touched a high of 27.36 & a low of 27.12 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.4Support 127.16
Resistance 227.5Support 227.02
Resistance 327.64Support 326.92
11 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:58 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of South Indian Bank dropped by 1.13% to reach 27.23, while its counterparts are experiencing varying trends. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Karnataka Bank are declining, whereas CSB Bank and DCB Bank are witnessing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.04% and remain unchanged, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank49.91-0.17-0.3462.9936.619776.19
Karnataka Bank218.75-0.2-0.09285.7145.958252.34
South Indian Bank27.23-0.31-1.1336.916.267123.17
CSB Bank346.350.150.04421.95263.056008.68
DCB Bank133.550.450.34163.4110.04177.5
11 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹27.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.73 & 27.2 yesterday to end at 27.54. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

