South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock price went down today, 12 Jun 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 27.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.26 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank's stock opened at 27.73 and closed at 27.54 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 27.73, while the low was 27.12. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 7131.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 36.9 and 16.26, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,128,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for South Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.55Support 127.05
Resistance 227.83Support 226.83
Resistance 328.05Support 326.55
12 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 34.03706849, 24.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 27.56178081
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 38.58649313

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1110
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20803 k

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1128 k.

12 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹27.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.73 & 27.12 yesterday to end at 27.54. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

