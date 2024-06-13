Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 27.26 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.4 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, South Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at 27.26. The high for the day was 27.98 and the low was 27.12. The market capitalization stood at 7167.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were 36.9 and 16.26 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5696368 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22220 k

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹27.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.98 & 27.12 yesterday to end at 27.26. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.