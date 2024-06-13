South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, South Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹27.26. The high for the day was ₹27.98 and the low was ₹27.12. The market capitalization stood at ₹7167.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹36.9 and ₹16.26 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5696368 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.02% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.98 & ₹27.12 yesterday to end at ₹27.26. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.