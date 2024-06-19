Explore
LIVE UPDATES

South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Rises in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 27.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.8 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, South Indian Bank opened at 27.99, reached a high of 27.99, and a low of 27.58 before closing at 27.7. The market capitalization stood at 7243.83 crore. The 52-week high was 36.9 and the 52-week low was 16.26. The BSE volume for the day was 1,172,660 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:50:51 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, South Indian Bank's stock price increased by 0.65% to reach 27.87, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, CSB Bank, and DCB Bank are declining, whereas Karnataka Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank50.05-0.43-0.8562.9936.619803.61
Karnataka Bank225.451.90.85285.7149.558505.1
South Indian Bank27.870.180.6536.916.267290.59
CSB Bank347.4-0.5-0.14421.95263.056026.9
DCB Bank137.7-1.2-0.86163.4110.04307.32
19 Jun 2024, 09:33:40 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: South Indian Bank trading at ₹27.8, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹27.69

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: South Indian Bank share price is at 27.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 27.58 and 27.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 27.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:15:10 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of South Indian Bank has remained stable, showing no change at 27.69 in today's trading. Over the past year, South Indian Bank's shares have increased by 66.60% to 27.69. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.54%
3 Months-8.33%
6 Months9.06%
YTD12.94%
1 Year66.6%
19 Jun 2024, 08:51:00 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for South Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.93Support 127.58
Resistance 228.11Support 227.41
Resistance 328.28Support 327.23
19 Jun 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 34.03706849, 22.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 27.56178081
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 38.58649313

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1110
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23943 k

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1172 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:05:39 AM IST

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹27.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.99 & 27.58 yesterday to end at 27.7. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

