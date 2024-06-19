South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Rises in Trading Today

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, South Indian Bank opened at ₹27.99, reached a high of ₹27.99, and a low of ₹27.58 before closing at ₹27.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹7243.83 crore. The 52-week high was ₹36.9 and the 52-week low was ₹16.26. The BSE volume for the day was 1,172,660 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, South Indian Bank's stock price increased by 0.65% to reach ₹27.87, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, CSB Bank, and DCB Bank are declining, whereas Karnataka Bank is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|50.05
|-0.43
|-0.85
|62.99
|36.61
|9803.61
|Karnataka Bank
|225.45
|1.9
|0.85
|285.7
|149.55
|8505.1
|South Indian Bank
|27.87
|0.18
|0.65
|36.9
|16.26
|7290.59
|CSB Bank
|347.4
|-0.5
|-0.14
|421.95
|263.05
|6026.9
|DCB Bank
|137.7
|-1.2
|-0.86
|163.4
|110.0
|4307.32
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: South Indian Bank share price is at ₹27.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹27.58 and ₹27.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹27.58 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of South Indian Bank has remained stable, showing no change at ₹27.69 in today's trading. Over the past year, South Indian Bank's shares have increased by 66.60% to ₹27.69. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.54%
|3 Months
|-8.33%
|6 Months
|9.06%
|YTD
|12.94%
|1 Year
|66.6%
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for South Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.93
|Support 1
|27.58
|Resistance 2
|28.11
|Support 2
|27.41
|Resistance 3
|28.28
|Support 3
|27.23
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹34.03706849, 22.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹27.56178081
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹38.58649313
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1172 k.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.99 & ₹27.58 yesterday to end at ₹27.7. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend