South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹27.69 on the last day, with a high of ₹28.66 and a low of ₹27.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹7301.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.9 and the 52-week low is ₹16.26. On the BSE, the trading volume for the stock was 3,780,666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.66 & ₹27.6 yesterday to end at ₹27.69. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend