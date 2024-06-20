Hello User
South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 27.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 27.91 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at 27.69 on the last day, with a high of 28.66 and a low of 27.6. The market capitalization stands at 7301.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.9 and the 52-week low is 16.26. On the BSE, the trading volume for the stock was 3,780,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank volume yesterday was 49 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25428 k

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

20 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹27.69 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 28.66 & 27.6 yesterday to end at 27.69. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

