South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, South Indian Bank opened at ₹28.31, closed at ₹27.91, with a high of ₹28.82 and a low of ₹28. The market capitalization stood at 7460.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹36.9 and ₹16.26 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4014411 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for South Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|28.87
|Support 1
|28.0
|Resistance 2
|29.28
|Support 2
|27.54
|Resistance 3
|29.74
|Support 3
|27.13
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹34.03706849, 19.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹27.56178081
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹38.58649313
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 50 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹28.82 & ₹28 yesterday to end at ₹27.91. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.