South Indian Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank's stock closed at ₹27.47, slightly up from the open price of ₹27.45. The stock reached a high of ₹27.55 and a low of ₹27 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹7076.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.9 and the 52-week low is ₹15.42. The BSE trading volume for the day was 3,140,196 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price of South Indian Bank has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at ₹27.19. Over the past year, South Indian Bank's shares have surged by 72.20% to reach ₹27.19. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.08% to 22,704.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.74%
|3 Months
|-15.99%
|6 Months
|19.95%
|YTD
|10.29%
|1 Year
|72.2%
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for South Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.4
|Support 1
|26.85
|Resistance 2
|27.75
|Support 2
|26.65
|Resistance 3
|27.95
|Support 3
|26.3
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹34.03706849, 25.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹27.56178081
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹38.58649313
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31005 k
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹27.47 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.55 & ₹27 yesterday to end at ₹27.47. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.