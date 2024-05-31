Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Plummets on Market

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 26.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.51 per share. Investors should monitor South Indian Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at 27.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 27.2, while the low was 26.5. The market capitalization stands at 6948.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 36.9 and the 52-week low is 15.42. The BSE volume for the day was 3,557,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: South Indian Bank trading at ₹26.51, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹26.56

South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: South Indian Bank share price is at 26.51 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.33 and 27.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of South Indian Bank has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at 26.70. Over the past year, South Indian Bank shares have gained 67.55%, reaching 26.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.01%
3 Months-19.47%
6 Months16.78%
YTD8.25%
1 Year67.55%
31 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for South Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 127.03Support 126.33
Resistance 227.47Support 226.07
Resistance 327.73Support 325.63
31 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 34.03706849, 28.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 27.56178081
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 38.58649313

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1110
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 26672 k

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: South Indian Bank closed at ₹27.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 27.2 & 26.5 yesterday to end at 27.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.