South Indian Bank share price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank Stock Plummets on Market

South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : South Indian Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹27.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹27.2, while the low was ₹26.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹6948.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹36.9 and the 52-week low is ₹15.42. The BSE volume for the day was 3,557,545 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
South Indian Bank Share Price Live Updates: South Indian Bank share price is at ₹26.51 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.33 and ₹27.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 27.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of South Indian Bank has increased by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹26.70. Over the past year, South Indian Bank shares have gained 67.55%, reaching ₹26.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.01%
|3 Months
|-19.47%
|6 Months
|16.78%
|YTD
|8.25%
|1 Year
|67.55%
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for South Indian Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|27.03
|Support 1
|26.33
|Resistance 2
|27.47
|Support 2
|26.07
|Resistance 3
|27.73
|Support 3
|25.63
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹34.03706849, 28.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹27.56178081
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹38.58649313
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
South Indian Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹27.2 & ₹26.5 yesterday to end at ₹27.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.