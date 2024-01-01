Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soaring with Positive Trades

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 60.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.95 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at 59.4 and closed at 59.15. The highest price reached during the day was 61.74, while the lowest price was 59.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 4109.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.2, while the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,986,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Spicejet Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Spicejet share price update :Spicejet trading at ₹60.95, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹60.05

The current data of Spicejet stock shows that the price is 60.95, with a percent change of 1.5 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.5% and has gained 0.9 points.

01 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-8.88%
6 Months0.0%
YTD-18.19%
1 Year-16.58%
01 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹60.67, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹60.05

The current stock price of Spicejet is 60.67 with a net change of 0.62 and a percent change of 1.03. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.03% from its previous value.

01 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹59.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 3,986,023 shares with a closing price of 59.15.

