Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soaring with Positive Trades

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹59.4 and closed at ₹59.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹61.74, while the lowest price was ₹59.25. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹4109.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2, while the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,986,023 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Spicejet stock shows that the price is ₹60.95, with a percent change of 1.5 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.5% and has gained 0.9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|-8.88%
|6 Months
|0.0%
|YTD
|-18.19%
|1 Year
|-16.58%
The current stock price of Spicejet is ₹60.67 with a net change of 0.62 and a percent change of 1.03. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.03% from its previous value.
On the last day, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 3,986,023 shares with a closing price of ₹59.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!