Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet soars in trading today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹60.67 and closed at ₹60.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹62, while the lowest price was ₹60.4. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹4149.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹69.2, and its 52-week low is ₹22.65. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3,777,438.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.