Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet soars in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 60.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.64 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at 60.67 and closed at 60.05. The highest price reached during the day was 62, while the lowest price was 60.4. The market capitalization of Spicejet is 4149.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 69.2, and its 52-week low is 22.65. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3,777,438.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹60.64, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹60.05

The current stock price of Spicejet is 60.64, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 0.59. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% or 0.59 rupees.

02 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹60.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 3,777,438 shares. The closing price for the day was 60.05.

