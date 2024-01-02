Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet soars in trading today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹60.67 and closed at ₹60.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹62, while the lowest price was ₹60.4. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹4149.83 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹69.2, and its 52-week low is ₹22.65. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 3,777,438.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Spicejet is ₹60.64, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 0.59. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% or 0.59 rupees.
On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 3,777,438 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹60.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!