Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 60.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.93 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at 61.19 and closed at 60.64 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 61.5 and a low of 59.15. The company has a market capitalization of 4101.24 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 69.2 and its 52-week low is 22.65. On the BSE, a total of 3,397,331 shares of Spicejet were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹59.93, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹60.64

The current data shows that the stock price of Spicejet is 59.93, which reflects a decrease of 1.17%. The net change in the stock price is -0.71.

03 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹60.64 on last trading day

On the last day, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 3,397,331 shares and closed at a price of 60.64.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.