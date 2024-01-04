Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : SpiceJet Soars in Trading Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at ₹59.5 and closed at ₹59.93 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹60.5 and the low was ₹58.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4043.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,802,026 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's high and low data for Spicejet stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹59.5 Today's high price: ₹61.99
According to the current data, the stock price of Spicejet is ₹60.34. It has experienced a percent change of 2.13, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.26, suggesting an increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|-8.59%
|6 Months
|0.0%
|YTD
|0.0%
|1 Year
|-17.34%
The current data for Spicejet stock shows that its price is ₹59.08, with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.
On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a volume of 3,802,026 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹59.93.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!