Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : SpiceJet Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 59.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.34 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at 59.5 and closed at 59.93 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 60.5 and the low was 58.05. The market capitalization of the company is 4043.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.2 and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,802,026 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Spicejet stock is as follows: Today's low price: 59.5 Today's high price: 61.99

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Spicejet Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Spicejet share price update :Spicejet trading at ₹60.34, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹59.08

According to the current data, the stock price of Spicejet is 60.34. It has experienced a percent change of 2.13, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.26, suggesting an increase in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-8.59%
6 Months0.0%
YTD0.0%
1 Year-17.34%
04 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹59.08, down -1.42% from yesterday's ₹59.93

The current data for Spicejet stock shows that its price is 59.08, with a percent change of -1.42 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹59.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a volume of 3,802,026 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 59.93.

