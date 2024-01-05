Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Today's Trading Session

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at ₹59.5 and closed at ₹59.08 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹63.3 and a low of ₹59.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹4223.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹69.2 and ₹22.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,523,990 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the price is ₹61.72 with a percent change of 4.47 and a net change of 2.64. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.47% and the actual change in price is 2.64. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of Spicejet.
On the last day of trading for Spicejet on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 10,523,990. The closing price for the stock was ₹59.08.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!