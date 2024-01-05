Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 4.47 %. The stock closed at 59.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.72 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at 59.5 and closed at 59.08 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 63.3 and a low of 59.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Spicejet is 4223.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 69.2 and 22.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,523,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹61.72, up 4.47% from yesterday's ₹59.08

The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the price is 61.72 with a percent change of 4.47 and a net change of 2.64. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.47% and the actual change in price is 2.64. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock price of Spicejet.

05 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹59.08 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Spicejet on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 10,523,990. The closing price for the stock was 59.08.

