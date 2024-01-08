Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at ₹62.5 and closed at ₹61.72 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹64.3 and a low of ₹61.55. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹4256.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. On the BSE, there were 6,594,625 shares of Spicejet traded.

