Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet soars high with positive trading

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹62.4 and closed at ₹62.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹62.6 and the low was ₹60.95. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹4180.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 3,637,393 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Spicejet stock's low price today was ₹61.3 and the high price was ₹62.2.
The current price of Spicejet stock is ₹61.45, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.36.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|-8.19%
|6 Months
|0.0%
|YTD
|0.0%
|1 Year
|-16.14%
As of the current data, the stock price of Spicejet is ₹61.09. It has experienced a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.11, meaning the stock has declined by this amount.
On the last day of trading, Spicejet recorded a total trading volume of 3,637,393 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹62.2.
