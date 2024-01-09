Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet soars high with positive trading

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹62.4 and closed at ₹62.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹62.6 and the low was ₹60.95. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹4180.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 3,637,393 shares.

