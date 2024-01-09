Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet soars high with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 61.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.45 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at 62.4 and closed at 62.2. The stock's high for the day was 62.6 and the low was 60.95. The market capitalization of Spicejet is 4180.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.2 and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 3,637,393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

Spicejet stock's low price today was 61.3 and the high price was 62.2.

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Spicejet Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Spicejet share price update :Spicejet trading at ₹61.45, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹61.09

The current price of Spicejet stock is 61.45, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 0.36.

09 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-8.19%
6 Months0.0%
YTD0.0%
1 Year-16.14%
09 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹61.09, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹62.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Spicejet is 61.09. It has experienced a percent change of -1.78, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.11, meaning the stock has declined by this amount.

09 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹62.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet recorded a total trading volume of 3,637,393 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was 62.2.

