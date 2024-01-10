Hello User
Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 1.82 %. The stock closed at 61.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.2 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at 61.7 and closed at 61.09 on the last day. The stock had a high of 64.07 and a low of 61.3. The company's market capitalization is 4256.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.2 and the 52-week low is 22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,825,367 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST

On the last day of trading, Spicejet recorded a BSE volume of 7,825,367 shares. The closing price for the day was 61.09.

