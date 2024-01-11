Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹64 and closed at ₹62.2. The high for the day was ₹65.99, while the low was ₹63.5. The market capitalization of Spicejet is currently ₹4,478.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2, while the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 15,466,128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.