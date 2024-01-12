Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 12 Jan 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹66.3 and closed at ₹65.44. The stock reached a high of ₹67.35 and a low of ₹65.1. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹4555.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for Spicejet was 11,823,143 shares.
12 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
