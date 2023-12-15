Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went down today, 15 Dec 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 55.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.1 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Spicejet's stock opened at 58.2 and closed at 57.37. The stock had a high of 58.5 and a low of 54.26. The market capitalization of Spicejet is 3806.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 63.69 and the 52-week low was 22.65. The BSE volume for Spicejet shares was 8,395,872.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Spicejet Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Spicejet share price update :Spicejet trading at ₹55.1, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹55.62

The current data shows that the stock price of Spicejet is 55.1, with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -0.52. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.93% and the value has dropped by 0.52.

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-4.25%
6 Months0.0%
YTD-18.19%
1 Year-22.21%
15 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹55.62, down -3.05% from yesterday's ₹57.37

The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the price is 55.62. There has been a percent change of -3.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.75. Overall, this data suggests that the Spicejet stock has experienced a decline in value.

15 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹57.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Spicejet on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,395,872. The closing price for the shares was 57.37.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.