Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹58.2 and closed at ₹57.37. The stock had a high of ₹58.5 and a low of ₹54.26. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹3806.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹63.69 and the 52-week low was ₹22.65. The BSE volume for Spicejet shares was 8,395,872.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|-4.25%
|6 Months
|0.0%
|YTD
|-18.19%
|1 Year
|-22.21%
On the last day of trading for Spicejet on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,395,872. The closing price for the shares was ₹57.37.
