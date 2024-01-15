Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹67.3 and closed at ₹66.57. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹67.35, while the lowest price was ₹65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4469.41 crore. The 52-week high for Spicejet is ₹69.2, and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171,580 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.