Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 66.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.31 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Spicejet's stock opened at 67.3 and closed at 66.57. The highest price recorded during the day was 67.35, while the lowest price was 65. The market capitalization of the company is 4469.41 crore. The 52-week high for Spicejet is 69.2, and the 52-week low is 22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171,580 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹66.57 on last trading day

On the last day, Spicejet had a trading volume of 5,171,580 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 66.57.

