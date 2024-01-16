Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 64.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.72 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at 65.31 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 65.81 and a low of 63.3 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 4,407.82 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 69.2 and the lowest was 22.65. On the BSE, a total of 6,179,422 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Spicejet Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Spicejet share price update :Spicejet trading at ₹64.72, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹64.41

The current data shows that the stock price of Spicejet is 64.72. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.31.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹65.1, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹64.41

The current data shows that the stock price of Spicejet is 65.1, with a percent change of 1.07 and a net change of 0.69. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.07% and the net change in price is 0.69.

16 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹65.31 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 6,179,422 shares. The closing price for the stock was 65.31.

