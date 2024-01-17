Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at ₹64.63 and closed at ₹64.41 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹65.95 and a low of ₹61.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,456.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. On the BSE, a total of 7,078,239 shares were traded.
17 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST
