Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 7.88 %. The stock closed at 53.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.8 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, SpiceJet's stock opened at 56 and closed at 55.62. The stock's high for the day was 56.2 and the low was 53.2. The market capitalization of the company is 3666.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 63.69 and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 7,343,646 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Spicejet Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Spicejet share price update :Spicejet trading at ₹57.8, up 7.88% from yesterday's ₹53.58

The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the price is 57.8 and there has been a percent change of 7.88, with a net change of 4.22. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-5.1%
6 Months0.0%
YTD-18.19%
1 Year-21.92%
18 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹53.58, down -3.67% from yesterday's ₹55.62

The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the price is 53.58 with a percent change of -3.67. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.67% from the previous trading day. The net change is -2.04, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 2.04. Overall, the stock price for Spicejet has decreased, suggesting a negative trend in the market.

18 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹55.62 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 7,343,646 shares. The closing price for the day was 55.62.

