Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, SpiceJet's stock opened at ₹56 and closed at ₹55.62. The stock's high for the day was ₹56.2 and the low was ₹53.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3666.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹63.69 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 7,343,646 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the price is ₹57.8 and there has been a percent change of 7.88, with a net change of 4.22. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|-5.1%
|6 Months
|0.0%
|YTD
|-18.19%
|1 Year
|-21.92%
The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the price is ₹53.58 with a percent change of -3.67. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.67% from the previous trading day. The net change is -2.04, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.04. Overall, the stock price for Spicejet has decreased, suggesting a negative trend in the market.
On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 7,343,646 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹55.62.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!