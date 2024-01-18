Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : SpiceJet Soars in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 64.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.5 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at 63.99 and closed at 65.12. The stock reached a high of 66.67 and a low of 63.05. The company's market capitalization is 4406.45 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 69.2 and the low was 22.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,853,656 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹64.5, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹64.39

The current data of Spicejet stock shows that its price is 64.5, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 0.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹65.12 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a trading volume of 10,853,656 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 65.12.

