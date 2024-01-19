Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 64.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63.54 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at 64 and closed at 64.39 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 64.9 and a low of 61.8. The market capitalization of the company is 4,348.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.2, while the 52-week low is 22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,101 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹63.54, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹64.39

The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the price is 63.54 with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -0.85. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.32% and has lost 0.85 rupees. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

19 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹64.39 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Spicejet shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,704,101 shares. The closing price for the shares was 64.39.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.