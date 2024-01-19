Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stocks plummet as trading turns bearish

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at ₹64 and closed at ₹64.39 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹64.9 and a low of ₹61.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4,348.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2, while the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,101 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.