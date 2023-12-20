Hello User
Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 2.91 %. The stock closed at 64.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 66.08 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at 66 and closed at 64.21. The highest price it reached during the day was 69.2, while the lowest was 64.55. The market capitalization of the company is 4522.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 64.29, and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,283,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹64.21 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 33,283,650 shares. The closing price for the shares was 64.21.

