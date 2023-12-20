Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹66 and closed at ₹64.21. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹69.2, while the lowest was ₹64.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4522.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹64.29, and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 33,283,650 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.