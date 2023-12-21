Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Trading Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at ₹67.4 and closed at ₹66.08 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹67.89, while the low was ₹58.6. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹4121.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 18,175,928 shares.
The stock price of Spicejet reached a low of ₹58.61 and a high of ₹62.70 on the current day.
The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the price is ₹61.68. The percent change is 2.41, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.45, meaning that the stock has increased by ₹1.45. Overall, this data suggests that Spicejet stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|-5.26%
|6 Months
|0.0%
|YTD
|-18.19%
|1 Year
|-22.87%
The current stock price of Spicejet is ₹60.23, which represents a decrease of 8.85% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5.85.
On the last day of trading, Spicejet on the BSE had a volume of 18,175,928 shares and closed at a price of ₹66.08.
