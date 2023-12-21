Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 2.41 %. The stock closed at 60.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.68 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at 67.4 and closed at 66.08 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 67.89, while the low was 58.6. The market capitalization of Spicejet is 4121.77 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 69.2 and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 18,175,928 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Spicejet reached a low of 58.61 and a high of 62.70 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Spicejet share price update :Spicejet trading at ₹61.68, up 2.41% from yesterday's ₹60.23

The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the price is 61.68. The percent change is 2.41, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.45, meaning that the stock has increased by 1.45. Overall, this data suggests that Spicejet stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Spicejet Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-5.26%
6 Months0.0%
YTD-18.19%
1 Year-22.87%
21 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹60.23, down -8.85% from yesterday's ₹66.08

The current stock price of Spicejet is 60.23, which represents a decrease of 8.85% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -5.85.

21 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹66.08 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet on the BSE had a volume of 18,175,928 shares and closed at a price of 66.08.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.