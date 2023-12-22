Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 60.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.14 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at 58.61 and closed at 60.23. The stock reached a high of 62.7 and a low of 58.61. The market capitalization of Spicejet is 4184.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.2 and the 52-week low is 22.65. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Spicejet was 7,114,650.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹61.14, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹60.23

The current stock price of Spicejet is 61.14, with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 0.91. This means that the stock has increased by 1.51% and the actual change in price is 0.91.

22 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹60.23 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Spicejet on the BSE, there were a total of 7,114,650 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 60.23.

