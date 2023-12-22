Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Positive Trading Session

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹58.61 and closed at ₹60.23. The stock reached a high of ₹62.7 and a low of ₹58.61. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹4184.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Spicejet was 7,114,650.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Spicejet is ₹61.14, with a percent change of 1.51 and a net change of 0.91. This means that the stock has increased by 1.51% and the actual change in price is 0.91.
On the last day of trading for Spicejet on the BSE, there were a total of 7,114,650 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹60.23.
