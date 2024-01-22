Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Trading Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet had an opening price of ₹64.65 and a closing price of ₹64. The stock had a high of ₹67 and a low of ₹64.4. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹4429.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,733,174 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Spicejet stock is ₹67, while the low is ₹64.4.

Spicejet share price update :Spicejet trading at ₹64.73, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹64 The current stock price of Spicejet is ₹64.73, which represents a 1.14% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.73.

Spicejet share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Interglobe Aviation 3043.1 12.95 0.43 3131.95 1810.45 117325.84 Jet Airways (India) 56.38 -0.61 -1.07 84.0 35.55 640.46 Jet Freight Logistics 13.92 -0.41 -2.86 22.3 9.24 64.59

Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.0% 3 Months -8.77% 6 Months 0.0% YTD 0.0% 1 Year -15.13%

Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹64 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 4,733,174 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹64.