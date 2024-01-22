Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Trading Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet had an opening price of ₹64.65 and a closing price of ₹64. The stock had a high of ₹67 and a low of ₹64.4. The market capitalization of Spicejet is ₹4429.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,733,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.