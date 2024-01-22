Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.73 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet had an opening price of 64.65 and a closing price of 64. The stock had a high of 67 and a low of 64.4. The market capitalization of Spicejet is 4429.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.2 and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 4,733,174 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Spicejet stock is 67, while the low is 64.4.

22 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM IST Spicejet share price update :Spicejet trading at ₹64.73, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹64

The current stock price of Spicejet is 64.73, which represents a 1.14% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 0.73.

22 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3043.112.950.433131.951810.45117325.84
Jet Airways (India)56.38-0.61-1.0784.035.55640.46
Jet Freight Logistics13.92-0.41-2.8622.39.2464.59
22 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹64.73, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹64

The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the stock price is 64.73, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 0.73. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% from its previous value and has increased by 0.73 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Spicejet.

22 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Spicejet reached a low of 64.4 and a high of 67 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Spicejet share price update :Spicejet trading at ₹64.73, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹64

The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the stock price is 64.73 with a percent change of 1.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.73, indicating that the stock has gained 0.73 points. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is performing positively in the market.

22 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Spicejet Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-8.77%
6 Months0.0%
YTD0.0%
1 Year-15.13%
22 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹64.73, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹64

The current data of Spicejet stock shows that the price is 64.73, which represents a 1.14% increase. The net change in the stock is 0.73.

22 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹64 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 4,733,174 shares. The closing price for the stock was 64.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.