Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 61.66 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.84 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at 62.4 and closed at 61.66. The high for the day was 63.5, while the low was 61.55. The market capitalization of the company is 4300.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.2, and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,140,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-9.87%
6 Months0.0%
YTD0.0%
1 Year-13.39%
25 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹62.84, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹61.66

The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the stock price is 62.84 with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 1.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.91% and the net change in price is 1.18. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and is experiencing positive growth.

25 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹61.66 on last trading day

On the last day, Spicejet's BSE volume was 3,140,201 shares, and the closing price was 61.66.

