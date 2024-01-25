Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars: Positive Trading Day

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹62.4 and closed at ₹61.66. The high for the day was ₹63.5, while the low was ₹61.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4300.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2, and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,140,201 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|-9.87%
|6 Months
|0.0%
|YTD
|0.0%
|1 Year
|-13.39%
The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the stock price is ₹62.84 with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 1.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.91% and the net change in price is 1.18. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and is experiencing positive growth.
