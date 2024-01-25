Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars: Positive Trading Day

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹62.4 and closed at ₹61.66. The high for the day was ₹63.5, while the low was ₹61.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4300.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2, and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,140,201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.