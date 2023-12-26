Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turbulence

Spicejet Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Spicejet saw an open price of ₹61.78 and a close price of ₹61.14. The stock reached a high of ₹64.7 and a low of ₹61.3. The market capitalization for Spicejet is currently at ₹4268.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for Spicejet was 7,235,577 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Spicejet is ₹61.71. It has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value, with a net change of -0.66. This suggests that the stock has had a slight decline in its value recently.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|-7.17%
|6 Months
|0.0%
|YTD
|-18.19%
|1 Year
|-14.56%
The current stock price of Spicejet is ₹62.95. There has been a 0.93% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.58.
On the last day of trading, Spicejet on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 7,235,577 shares and closed at a price of ₹61.14 per share.
