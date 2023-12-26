Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 62.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.71 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Spicejet saw an open price of 61.78 and a close price of 61.14. The stock reached a high of 64.7 and a low of 61.3. The market capitalization for Spicejet is currently at 4268.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.2 and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for Spicejet was 7,235,577 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Spicejet Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Spicejet share price update :Spicejet trading at ₹61.71, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹62.37

As of the current data, the stock price of Spicejet is 61.71. It has experienced a percent change of -1.06, indicating a decrease in value, with a net change of -0.66. This suggests that the stock has had a slight decline in its value recently.

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.0%
3 Months-7.17%
6 Months0.0%
YTD-18.19%
1 Year-14.56%
26 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹62.95, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹62.37

The current stock price of Spicejet is 62.95. There has been a 0.93% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.58.

26 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹61.14 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 7,235,577 shares and closed at a price of 61.14 per share.

