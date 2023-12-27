Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 61.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.78 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's last day open price was 62.95, while the close price was 62.37. The stock's high for the day was 63.4, and the low was 60.65. The market capitalization of Spicejet is 4184.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 69.2, and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,881,460 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹61.78, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹61.14

The current data for Spicejet stock shows that the price is 61.78, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 0.64. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.05% or 0.64 rupees. Overall, the stock is performing positively.

27 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹62.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 3,881,460 shares. The closing price for the stock was 62.37.

