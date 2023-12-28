Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Hello User
Spicejet stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -2.67 %. The stock closed at 61.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.51 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at 61.78 and closed at 61.14 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 61.89, while the lowest price was 59.2. The market capitalization of the company is currently 4072.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 69.2 and a 52-week low of 22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081,001 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹61.14 on last trading day

On the last day, Spicejet's BSE volume was 4,081,001 shares, and the closing price was 61.14.

