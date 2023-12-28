Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at ₹61.78 and closed at ₹61.14 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹61.89, while the lowest price was ₹59.2. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹4072.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹69.2 and a 52-week low of ₹22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,081,001 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.